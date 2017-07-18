Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its new coming-of-age comedy series Atypical, starring Jennifer Jason Leigh and Keir Gilchrist as 18-year-old Sam, a high-schooler on the autism spectrum who is discovering his own independence — and girls. It sets Sam’s mother (Jason Leigh) on her own new path as the family (including Sam’s dad played by Michael Rapaport and sister played by Brigette Lundy-Paine) begins to seek out the answer to the question of what it really means to be normal. Amy Okuda co-stars.

The eight-episode series from The Goldbergs writer/co-executive producer Robia Rashid and director/executive producer Seth Gordon launches August 11. Mary Rohlich and Jason Leigh are also executive producers of the series, from Sony Pictures TV.

Check out the trailer above.