Focus Features/Sierra Affinity’s R-rated Cold War spy pic Atomic Blonde surprised with $1.52M last night at 2,685 theaters, a preview figure that’s just above 20th Century Fox’s Kingsman: The Secret Service ($1.4M Thursday night) and below the $1.8M made by DreamWorks/Paramount’s Ghost in the Shell. The Charlize Theron action movie also walked all over Sony’s animated feature The Emoji Movie which only clocked $900K at 2,205 venues.

At this point in the morning, most rival analysts believe No. 1 is still up for grabs in the $20M range between Atomic Blonde, Emoji Movie and Warner Bros.’ holdover Dunkirk. But if you had to hold fire to their feet, they’d guess that Dunkirk would be No. 1 in the mid to upper $20M range given the fact that it has all the PLF and Imax screens. After great midweek business, the Christopher Nolan directed WWII film ended its week with $74.7M, and versus the first seven days of his last pic Interstellar, is 21% ahead of that pic’s running total. Dunkirk moves +28 theaters this weekend to 3,748.

Sony Pictures Animation

Emoji Movie currently has 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that’s not a real score because typically these animated titles log at least 100 reviews and currently that rating is based off 28. Emoji‘s Thursday night cash is low, and kids’ films outside of Pixar and some Illumination titles aren’t known for their preview night cash. Emoji‘s Thursday is right above the $850K that Ice Age: Collision Course made last July in previews before logging a $21.4M weekend. That’s around where Sony sees it, but many think Emoji has the power to do much better in the upper to mid $20M range, not far from Dunkirk. Its advantage? Emoji is the only family film out there and it will be in play at 4,075 theaters this weekend.

Sundance

Atomic Blonde, which carries a 76% Rotten Tomatoes score, is bound to land in the vicinity of $23M and should the $30M independently financed production beat the opening of Insidious: Chapter 3 ($22.7M), it will be the best opening ever for Uni’s specialty label Focus Features. Atomic Blonde is booked at 3,301 venues.

Also opening this weekend is Annapurna’s Detroit from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow on 20 screens in 10 cities as well as Paramount’s environmental doc sequel An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power in two locations in New York and Los Angeles. The PG-rated pic will expand on Aug. 4.