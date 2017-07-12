Atlanta executive producer Paul Simms has signed an exclusive overall deal with FX Productions, the studio behind the breakout comedy series.

Under the pact, Simms will continue as an EP on Atlanta, and will develop, write and produce television projects exclusively for FXP.

“We’ve had a great experience working with Paul on Atlanta,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming, FX Networks. “Paul has a track record of success and we look forward to him developing new projects for FXP.”

In its first season, Atlanta won two Golden Globe Awards, an AFI Award for TV Program of the Year, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, two WGA Awards, a PGA Award, NAACP Image Award and Peabody Award. A start-of-production date has not yet been set for Season 2 of the series, which snagged an early renewal with a 10-episode order. The second season was delayed until 2018 to accommodate creator and star Donald Glover’s role in the Han Solo Star Wars movie.

Simms has written for The Larry Sanders Show, Flight of the Conchords, Girls, and NewsRadio, which he created. He began his career at SPY Magazine and is a frequent contributor to The New Yorker. Simms is repped by CAA.