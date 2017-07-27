TruTV has set a fall premiere date for At Home with Amy Sedaris. The 10-episode comedy series co-created by Sedaris and Paul Dinello will debut at 10:30 PM Tuesday, October 24. The date was announced today during Turner’s TCA session.

Each episode will revolve around a traditional theme in which the Stranger Than Candy co-creator shows off her diverse – but necessary — homemaking skills, such as entertaining the grieving, the craft of love making, and cooking without pots and pans. She’ll be joined throughout the season by guests including including Scott Adsit, Rachel Dratch, Cole Escola, Jane Krakowski, Heather Lawless, David Pasquesi, Sasheer Zamata, among others.

At Home with Amy Sedaris is produced by PFFR with Sedaris, Dinello, Alyson Levy, John Lee, and Vernon Chatman executive producing.