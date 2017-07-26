EXCLUSIVE: The controversial film Assholes from writer/director Peter Vack, who was an actor in Mozart in the Jungle has been acquired for theatrical release by Breaking Glass from Vack and producer Max Landis (Chronicle, An American Werewolf in London). Factory 25 will release the film theatrically this fall in New York, Los Angeles, and other markets prior to a DVD/VOD release. The film had its world premiere at SXSW where the film won the first Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, given in honor of a filmmaker whose work strives to be wholly its own, without regard for norms or desire to conform.

Assholes follows recovering addicts Adah and Aaron who are struggling to stay sober. After meeting in their psychoanalyst’s waiting room, they fall in love, relapse on poppers, and become the biggest assholes in New York City.

The film is written, directed, and starring Peter Vack alongside his real-life family, including sister Betsey Brown (The Carrie Diaries, Muckland) in the atypical lead role and Eileen Dietz (The Exorcist, Lake Alice).

The film also stars Jack Dunphy, Jane Brown, Ron Brown and Patrick Labella. Producing are Vack, Ron Brown, Sara Yoko Howard and Christopher Santiago with Ben Gojer on as associate producer. Executive producers are Cory Choy, Landis, Hannah Marks and Robin Shore.