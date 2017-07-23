The Arrow team gathered at San Diego’s Comic Con and dropped a new trailer for the forthcoming sixth season, which picks up following the Lian Yu island explosion.

The preview doesn’t say much about who survived the explosion but it does tease the return of Katie Cassidy’s Laurel a.k.a Black Canary, who, in the video, battles it out with the new Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy). Also, the trailer gives a glimpse at what Oliver Queen/Arrow’s life is like now as he juggles his crime fighting duties with being a full-time father.

Arrow, starring Stephen Amell, returns on a new night, Thursday, October 12 on the CW. The series is executive produced by Andrew Kreisberg, Marc Guggenheim, Greg Berlanti, Wendy Mericle and Sarah Schechter exec produce.