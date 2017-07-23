Michael Emerson is heading to Starling City. During the Comic-Con presentation of the CW/DC series Arrow, it was announced that the Lost and Person of Interest alum is set to recur in the upcoming sixth season, which also will see the return of David Nykl, who plays Anatoly Knyazev, the friend/nemesis of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

No word yet on who Emerson is playing, which means it’s not known if he’ll be on Team Arrow. The show previously had announced two new Arrow members; Rick Gonzalez, who plays street-smart Rene Martinez/Wild Dog, and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake aka the new Black Canary. Both have been upped to series regulars for Season 6.

The new season of Arrow debuts October 12. It’s produced by Bonanza Productions in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Andrew Kreisberg, Marc Guggenheim, Greg Berlanti, Wendy Mericle and Sarah Schechter exec produce.