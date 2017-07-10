Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer has signed on with Fox News Channel in a contributor role, effective immediately. You’ll see him offering political analysis across FNC and Fox Business Network, on daytime and primetime programming.

“When it comes to coverage and analysis of Washington, Fox has a powerful and important voice and I’m proud to join them,” Fleischer said in today’s news, announced by Fox News president Jay Wallace.

Previously, Fleischer served as the White House press secretary to President George W. Bush from 2001-2003. That made him the primary spokesperson during the presidential recount, 9/11, two wars and an anthrax attack. Prior to joining his administration, Fleischer was senior communications adviser and spokesman for Bush’s presidential campaign beginning in 1999. Currently he is president of Ari Fleischer Communications and Ari Fleischer Sports Communications.

Before joining Bush’s campaign for president, Fleischer was national spokesman for Elizabeth Dole’s presidential campaign during the 2000 election primary season. He also worked as communications director on the House Committee on Ways and Means after Republicans won the majority in Congress in 1994, and authored of the New York Times bestseller Taking Heat: The President, The Press And My Years In The White House.