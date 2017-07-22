Jason Mamoa, the star of the upcoming Aquaman, entered Comic-Con’s Hall H today in Robert Downey Jr.-style to rock music, thunderous fan applause and wielding a trident.

He threw to footage of James Wan, who is still in Australia shooting, who showed off a teaser of two fisherman in a boat in the middle of the ocean. One of their lines hooks on to what appears to be a big fish. It pulls them along until the pole flies out of their hands. We see below in the water a huge Atlantis fleet of stingray subs.

We then see our hero who says, “I suppose we don’t want to talk about this.” Then the Aquaman logo hit the screen.

Aquaman stars Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Patrick Wilson and is directed by Wan from Will Beall’s script. The marine superhero also is part of the DC Universe gathering for Justice League, which bows November 17 and eventually joined Momoa onstage today during Warner Bros’ big Hall H presentation.

The movie opens December 21, 2018.