Apple TV continues to expand their video-on-demand game with with Brown Sugar. Their latest venture, which launches today, is a new subscription service that features the biggest collection of iconic African-American films of all time. Some of the titles included on the service include Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, the classic comedy Car Wash, and the critically acclaimed stand-up feature Richard Pryor: Live On The Sunset Strip.

Other films available through the service include Dolemite, Cotton Comes to Harlem, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central, Pride, Blaclula, A Soldier’s Story, Foxy Brown, which inspired the aforementioned Jackie Brown as well as the documentary More Than a Game, chronicling the early days of LeBron James.



The service will also showcase original programming, featuring complete seasons of series from the Bounce Network , which owns Brown Sugar including Saints & Sinners, Mann & Wife, Family Time, In The Cut, and Ed Gordon. Fans can also use the serviceto watch Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce.

The one-of-a-kind library of films will be un-edited and commercial-free as they were originally seen in the theaters. Once subscribed, viewers will be able to access the content through Apple devices, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, as well as BrownSugar.com.