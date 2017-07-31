Late night TV will tonight pay tribute to Anthony Scaramucci, who set a new record for shortest-serving White House Communications Director. The Mooch was removed by the guy who replaced his nemesis Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly. Kelly reportedly did so at the request of POTUS Donald Trump because, WaPo reports, the Trump family did not like being associated with anything so vulgar as Scaramucci’s interview with New Yorker’s Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza in which Scaramucci claimed White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon engages in autofellatio and other interesting observations.

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show looked back at Scaramucci’s short but very flashy career:

Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show is working up a Death To Moochy package: