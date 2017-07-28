Amid controversy, congressional defeats and the general chaos that has characterized President Donald Trump’s White House, Anthony Scaramucci will now not be attending this weekend’s Politicon media and politics confab in Pasadena — at least not in person.

The recently appointed White House Communications Director has pulled out of attending several panels he was to have participated in at the CNN and MSNBC sponsored event set for Saturday and Sunday. However, we hear organizers are trying to put together several options for Scaramucci to still join in, the most likely of which looks to by Skype-ing him into panels.

Talks remain ongoing with Scaramucci, who is on the road with Trump today, and nothing has been finalized.

As Scaramucci’s explosive interview with the New Yorker hit the web late yesterday afternoon, Politicon officials received word early this morning that he would not fly to the West Coast to attend the convention, which features panels of media and political figures and is billed as “the unconventional political convention.” It is being held at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Politicon organizers had no comment on Scaramucci pulling out of the event, or that he might join remotely.