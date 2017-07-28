Since President Donald Trump named Anthony Scaramucci new White House Communications Director, social media has been polluted with suggestions as to who should play him on Saturday Night Live, and Mario Cantone among the front-runners. But he’s now spoken for, making his debut Thursday night on Comedy Central’s The President Show.

Cantone appeared Friday morning on CNN’s New Day this morning to discuss his debut, saying he only got up that early because Chris Cuomo had promised him sex.

Cuomo stuck to script, saying Cantone’s performance is relevant to our political culture and, switching to SNL, said “[Melissa] McCarthy wasn’t just funny; it was about the window. [Alec] Baldwin is about the window; the satire doesn’t have to become exaggerated to become comedy.”

In the late-night segment, Comedy Central’s Trump [Anthony Atamanuik] told a gaggle of White House correspondents, “I’d like to introduce you to my favorite new team member who I will eventually betray – Anthony Scaramucci!”

“I’m going to fire so many people. I don’t know who it’s going to be, Reince!” Cantone’s Scaramucci bellowed, taking the mic. “But I’m going to get to the bottom of the leaks in the White House. Do you hear me, Reince?”

“There is an old Italian expression my mother used to use when somebody hurt her,” TV Scaramucci continued. “She’d say, ‘Stick the umbrella up my *ss but don’t’ open it.”

“Wow! I love ethnics,” TV Trump beamed.