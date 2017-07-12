Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have acquired the North American distribution rights to The Price (f.k.a Dara Ju), the first feature written and directed by Anthony Onah . The drama, starring The Maze Runners‘ Aml Ameen, had its world premiere at this year’s SXSW festival in Austin.

Based on Onah’s 2012 short, the film centers on Seyi, a bright young Nigerian-American working on Wall Street who must navigate complicated family expectations, a turbulent romantic relationship, and a system of cultural complexities caused by class and race. When his ambition drives Seyi to morally dubious waters, secrets threaten to erupt his world.

Lucy Griffiths, Bill Sage, Hope Olaide Wilson, Michael Hyatt, Peter Vack, and Souléymane Sy Savané co-star.

“I am thrilled to have my first feature film, a deeply personal one, released by Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films. I am proud that this film will join their storied legacies. Having emigrated from Nigeria to the U.S. as a young child, it was important for me to show a different perspective of American life in The Price.” says Onah.

Onah, Justin Begnaud and Kishori Rajan produced the pic, while Tom Dolby, Susanne Filkins, Abdi Nazemian, Lynda Weinman, Jennifer 8. Lee, Greg Brockman, Peter Hess Friedland, Aston Motes, and Daniel Davila served as exec producers.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn and Adam Galen and Kevin Iwashina of Preferred Content on behalf of the filmmakers.