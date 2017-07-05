Building on its commitment to create socially relevant films, TV and digital projects, Spotlight producer Anonymous Content has named Bedonna Smith to the new post of Executive Producer of Activism. Smith will connect directors, writers, producers, and actors with projects that have the potential to drive social change.

She will serve the new role in conjunction with Emerson Collective, an organization established by Laurene Powell Jobs dedicated to removing barriers to opportunity so people can live to their full potential. Emerson Collective last September became a minority investor in Anonymous Content. Smith returns to Anonymous Content, where she once served as Director of Emerging Media.

“Our clients and the broad talent community crave projects that inspire, move, and create change,” the Anonymous Content partners said in a statement. “Having a producer dedicated to exploring innovative ways to advance the firm’s social justice content and initiatives is an invaluable resource to our clients and company, and Bedonna’s expertise in this field is unparalleled.”

“Having worked in the nexus of philanthropy, activism, brand and entertainment, I understand how powerful cross-industry collaborations can be in driving meaningful change,” said Smith, who most recently served as a producer for Stand Up To Cancer across the organization’s multi-network fundraising specials, digital activations and branding efforts. Before that she served in creative and production roles on Academy Awards telecasts and co-executive produced the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s “Think It Up” simulcast. Smith began her career at Wieden + Kennedy.