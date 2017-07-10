Vinyl alumna Annie Parisse is back at HBO with a key role opposite Al Pacino in HBO Films’ untitled movie about the Penn State sexual abuse scandal, directed and executive produced by Barry Levinson.

Written by Debora Cahn, John C. Richards and David McKenna, the film centers on legendary Joe Paterno (Pacino), who, after becoming the winningest coach in college football history, is embroiled in Penn State’s Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal, challenging his legacy and forcing him to face questions of institutional failure on behalf of the victims.

Parisse will play Mary Kay Paterno, Joe Paterno’s daughter. In addition to Pacino, she joins previously cast Riley Keough, Greg Grunberg and Kathy Baker.

Levinson, Tom Fontana and Jason Sosnoff executive produce via Levinson/Fontana alongside Wall Street producer Edward R. Pressman and Pacino’s manager Rick Nicita. Lindsay Sloane also is exec producing for HBO Films and Sony Pictures Television.

Parisse next will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming comedy series Friends From College. Her other TV credits include a recurring role on Person of Interest and playing Andrea Zito on HBO’s Vinyl. She’s repped by Gersh and Door 24.