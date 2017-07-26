Animal Planet has announced that they will premiere Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl, a new canine-driven football competition created for adult dogs living in rescues and shelters who are frequently looked over for younger puppies. The Dog Bowl will be paired with the ever-popular Puppy Bowl and air during the Road to Puppy Bowl before the bog event: Puppy Bowl XIV.

Award-winning animal advocate Jill Rappaport is set to host the one-hour special will feature all adoptable adult dogs in need of their forever homes. The Dog Bowl will work with shelters and rescues in the country to fill the rosters of players for what will be a full-scale matchup between two teams, with the adult dogs going nose to nose for touchdowns, furry fumbles and ultimately the win. After all the fun and games, all of the dogs end up winners as they end up finding a home to go to.

“Puppy Bowl’s goal is to promote animal adoption so as many animals as possible can find their forever homes,” said Patrice Andrews, General Manager of Animal Planet.

Animal Planet has also announced that their new series, Rescue Dog To Super Dog will premiere at 10 p.m. August 12. Deadline broke the news of the unscripted series which gives shelter dogs a second chance to become a service dog in training to a person with a disability who needs assistance

In the series, dog trainers Nate Schoemer and Laura London meet a person in need and match them with a shelter dogs with the right attitude and aptitude to provide the specific service for the person in need. The work begins as Nate and Laura begin training activities with each dog and human to ready them for their new roles.

Rescue Dog To Super Dog is produced by Plimsoll Productions.Mansfield, Karen Plumb and Laurie Girion are executive producers for Plimsoll. Keith Hoffman is executive producer and Sarah Russell is producer for Animal Planet.