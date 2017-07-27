TNT has renewed their original drama series Animal Kingdom for a third season. The series stars Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon, and Carolina Guerra. The finale of the second season will air on August 29 with the third season eyeing a 2018 launch date.

“The Cody family’s drama keeps bringing more and more viewers back for more,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT in a statement. “Animal Kingdom has earned its place among a very select group of cable dramas that continue to grow audiences thanks to superior writing and storytelling.”

Inspired by the 2010 Australian movie of the same name from David Michôd, Animal Kingdom centers on teen Joshua “J” Cody (Cole), who moves in with his freewheeling, criminally inclined relatives in their Southern California beach town after his mother dies of a heroin overdose.

Animal Kingdom is executive-produced by Emmy Award winner John Wells, Jonathan Lisco, Christopher Chulack, and Etan Frankel. Megan Martin serves as co-executive producer. Michôd and Liz Watts serve as executive producers on the series. The series ranks as one of basic cable’s Top 10 returning dramas among Adults 18-49 for the year-to-date.