“Tribeca, Geils — get the hell in here!” Prepare to hear that oft-shouted line from Captain Atkins at least a few more times because TBS has greenlighted a 10-episode fourth season of Angie Tribeca for 2018. The cable network also said at TCA that Bobby Cannavale is joining the cop spoof “in a shameless attempt to grab some much-deserved awards attention.” No word on his character.

TBS

The series created by EPs Nancy and Steve Carell subscribes to the deadpan, anything-for-a-laugh doctrine championed by the likes of Sledge Hammer-via-Police Squad!-via-Airplane! — with an eye-wink to Mel Brooks — featuring zany characters including a German shepherd who’s a full-on detective. (Paw patrol?) Rashida Jones stars as the lone-wolf title detective, Hayes MacArthur plays her LAPD partner Jay Geils, Jere Burns is the so-stock-it’s-perfect precinct captain, Deon Cole is a fellow detective, and Andree Vermeulen is the, er, quirky medical examiner Dr. Scholls.

TBS notes that the series has cuffed back-to-back ratings growth in the demo: up 13% for Season 2 and 8% for the third shift that wrapped June 12. Since its premiere in early 2016, the series has drawn an audience that’s four years younger that TBS’ median age.

The show was renewed for Season 2 ahead of its launch, so the network opted to air two seasons in calendar 2016. There was a scant six months between the premieres of Season 1 (January 17) and Season 2 (June 6). The 10-episode freshman year aired in full as a 25-hour marathon.