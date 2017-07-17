Sony’s forthcoming adaptation of Robotech has found its director. Andy Muschietti, the director of the upcoming horror It, is set to go from the world of scary clowns to the action-adventure universe of giant robotic machines.

Based on the popular ’80s anime TV series from Harmony Gold USA and Japan’s Tatsunoko Productions, Muschietti recently closed the deal to direct the movie. The project will be produced by Mark Canton and Gianni Nunnari. David Hopwood will oversee for Canton while Shannon Gaulding is overseeing for Hollywood Gang.

Frank and Jehan Agrama, who produced the original TV series, brought the project in and it was pitched to Sony by Canton and Nunnari. The movie has yet to tap a writer, but it will be produced by Barbara Muschietti, Andy’s sister and creative partner. THR first reported the news of Muschietti’s involvement with the project and Sony is moving quickly with the movie and will be working hand in hand with the duo to find someone to execute Muschietti’s vision.

The story of Robotech is set in a time when Earth has developed giant robots from the technology of an alien spacecraft that crashed on a South Pacific island and is now using that technology to fight off an impending alien invasion.

Muschietti took over directing duties for the Warner Bros. adaptation of Stephen King’s It when Cary Fukunaga backed out. He is also known for directing the horror Mama which was based on his short. He recently signed on to direct the pilot for Hulu’s adaptation Joe Hill’s comic book, Locke and Key.

