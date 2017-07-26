The TV adaptation of Adam Dunn’s Big Dogs has added Ana Isabelle to the cast. The Puerto Rican actress and singer joins Micheal Neeson, Lance Henriksen, Michael Rabe, Manny Perez, and Brett Cullen in the series based on the futuristic crime books.

The series is set in a violent, decaying New York City torn by financial collapse, race riots, and a surging crime wave, where an underworld economy of illegal, debauchery-ridden nightclubs linked by a web of taxicabs is thriving. Neeson, in his first lead role, will play Renny, a young fashion photographer moving drugs through the taxi network for the party circuit, who’s forced to step up his game to a dangerous degree by his boss, Reza, the local front man for an international crime syndicate that’s looking to take over the city.

Dunn will adapt the series for TV with Tony Glazer while David Platt is set to direct several episodes of the first season. The series has also tapped Darnell Martin, Matthew Penn, and Glazer to direct episodes for the first season.

Isabelle’s previous credits include Imprisoned and the indie comedy Lost Cat Corona starring Ralph Macchio. She is repped by Carolyn Anthony of Anthony & Associates Ltd.

Newcomer Medina Senghore has joined the Syfy series Happy!, joining Chris Meloni and Patton Oswalt. The series, which will premiere this fall, follows Nick Sax (Meloni) – an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man – who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Oswalt). Together, Happy and Nick make the oddest of oddball buddy double acts, and team up to help save a little girl named Hailey who has been abducted.

Senghore joins the show based on the Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel as a series regular in the role of Amanda Hansen, a single mother who shields herself from life’s slings and arrows by building a loving home for her 8-year old daughter, Hailey. When Hailey is kidnapped, Amanda must overcome an inept police force and her own demons to help rescue her.

Happy! marks Senghore’s first major TV role since recently graduating Juilliard. She has worked on indie films and won Best Supporting Actress at the Reel Independent Film Extravaganza for The Three Way which screened at festivals across the country and Sierra Leone. She is repped by APA and Generate.