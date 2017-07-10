EXCLUSIVE: Ana De Armas has been cast in Andrea Di Stefano’s Three Seconds, based on the best-selling Swedish novel by Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström. She’ll star alongside previously announced cast members Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common and Clive Owen.

The action-thriller was written by Matt Cook, with revisions by Rowan Joffé and Alex Garland and current revisions by DiStefano. Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing alongside the Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Mark Lane, James Harris and Ollie Madden. The Fyzz Facility is also financing the film. Thunder Road’s Jonathan Fuhrman and Magnolia Entertainment’s Shelley Browning are exec producers. Bloom is repping international sales for the title.

The story follows reformed criminal and former Special Ops soldier Pete Hoffman who, in order to free himself from jail and return to his wife and daughter, has been working undercover for crooked FBI handlers to infiltrate the Polish mob’s drug trade in New York. In a final step toward freedom, Hoffman must return to the one place he’s fought so hard to leave: Bale Hill Prison, where his mission becomes a race against time when a drug deal goes wrong and threatens his identity as a mole.

De Armas will play Hoffman’s wife, Sofia, a small-businesswoman who owns a grocery store. The Cuban actress most recently was seen in Hands of Stonem with Edgar Ramirez and Robert De Niro, and War Dogs with Jonah Hill and Miles Teller. She next can be seen in Blade Runner 2049 with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, which will bow in the U.S. on October 6 via Warner Bros.

De Armas is repped by CAA, Impression Entertainment and Grubman Shire & Meiselas.