After a couple of slow weekends, the specialty box office perked up with the release of a couple of anticipated titles, though not all of the luster was concentrated in films with marquis names attached.

Doc An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power, which returns former Vice President Al Gore to the big screen over ten years after his Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, had the highest per theater average of any film in release this weekend, grossing $130K in four locations. A24’s Yiddish-language father-son drama Menashe was strong out of the gate, taking in $61,409 from three runs, while Annapurna’s first roll-out, Detroit from Academy Award-winner Kathryn Bigelow bowed at over $365K in 20 theaters. Sony Classics opened Brigsby Bear with Mark Hamill, Claire Danes, Greg Kinnear and Andy Samberg in three theaters, taking in $45K.

Music Box Films expanded The Midwife in week 2 grossing nearly $79K in over two dozen locations. A24’s A Ghost Story edged close to $1M in its fourth weekend, SPC’s Maudie is close to $2M and Menemsha Films’ The Women’s Balcony topped $1M.

NEW RELEASES

Brigsby Bear (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $45,060, Average $15,020

Detroit (Annapurna Pictures) NEW [20 Theaters] Weekend $365,455, Average $18,273

I Dream In Another Language (FilmRise) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $1,000

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (Paramount Pictures/Participant Media) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $130,000, Average $32,500

Menashe (A24) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $61,409, Average $20,470

Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $6,480

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Midwife (Music Box Films) Week 2 [27 Theaters] Weekend $78,896, Average $2,992, Cume $112,571

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World (Kino Lorber) Week 2 [2 Theaters] Weekend $10,500, Average $5,250

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Lady Macbeth (Roadside Attractions) Week 3 [104 Theaters] Weekend $179,307, Average $1,724, Cume $467,273

City of Ghosts (Amazon Studios/IFC Films/A&E Indie Films) Week 4 [19 Theaters] Weekend $14,250, Average $750, Cume $104,263

A Ghost Story (A24) Week 4 [329 Theaters] Weekend $382,128, Average $1,161, Cume $941,347

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Photography (Neon) Week 5 [21 Theaters] Weekend $7,270, Average $346, Cume $129,670

The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 5 [96 Theaters] Weekend $125,334, Average $1,320, Cume $1,200,521

The Beguiled (Focus Features) Week 6 [144 Theaters] Weekend $97,210, Average $675, Cume $10,426,059

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 6 [1,589 Theaters] Weekend $3,375,000, Average $2,124, Cume $30,419,654

My Journey Through French Cinema (Cohen Media Group) Week 6 [2 Theaters] Weekend $497, Average $248, Cume $48,275

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 7 [41 Theaters] Weekend $57,000, Average $1,390, Cume $329,348

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [228 Theaters] Weekend $348,684, Average $1,557, Cume $1,997,261

Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 8 [68 Theaters] Weekend $59,840, Average $880, Cume $6,832,866

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 8 [102 Theaters] Weekend $68,091, Average $668, Cume $3,855,017

Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 9 [5 Theaters] Weekend $3,391, Average $678, Cume $1,263,768

Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 12 [ 41Theaters] Weekend $32,613, Average $741, Cume $5,523,723

Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 12 [2 Theaters] Weekend $1,500, Average $750, Cume $157,251

The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) Week 22 (non-consecutive) [19 Theaters] Weekend $31,545, Average $1,660, Cume $1,032,493