Strangers with Candy co-creator Amy Sedaris came to TCA to attempt to make TV critics understand her new TruTV series, At Home With Amy Sedaris.

TruTV has described the series as Sedaris using her “imaginative characters and unique point of view to create a rich world that showcases her diverse – but necessary – homemaking skills, from Frenching beans, to gutting a trout, to crocheting miniature sweaters, to entertaining businessmen.”

Sedaris told TV critics at TCA she loves all things home-ec related, but specializes in making potholders and “ideas. ”

She hates joke cookbooks, but can’t seem to bake a potato on the show, getting it right on the third try. She likes Martha Stewart, but does not relate to her, being more of the Dina Shore school of made-for-TV hominess.

“Everything looks perfect,” she says of Stewart’s shows. “Martha seemed too new…but hats off to her.”

Her set is filled with “truckloads of my own stuff “ and includes a hutch for her pet rabbit, about whom she will talk a lot though it will not appear in the first batch of 10 episodes because “we did not have rabbit money in the budget. ” She comes from a small town in North Carolina, but is afraid of glass back doors and the woods since moving to Chicago and then NYC.