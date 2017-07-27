TruTV has described the series as Sedaris using her “imaginative characters and unique point of view to create a rich world that showcases her diverse – but necessary – homemaking skills, from Frenching beans, to gutting a trout, to crocheting miniature sweaters, to entertaining businessmen.”
Sedaris told TV critics at TCA she loves all things home-ec related, but specializes in making potholders and “ideas. ”
She hates joke cookbooks, but can’t seem to bake a potato on the show, getting it right on the third try. She likes Martha Stewart, but does not relate to her, being more of the Dina Shore school of made-for-TV hominess.
“Everything looks perfect,” she says of Stewart’s shows. “Martha seemed too new…but hats off to her.”
Her set is filled with “truckloads of my own stuff “ and includes a hutch for her pet rabbit, about whom she will talk a lot though it will not appear in the first batch of 10 episodes because “we did not have rabbit money in the budget. ” She comes from a small town in North Carolina, but is afraid of glass back doors and the woods since moving to Chicago and then NYC.
Stephen Colbert and Jane Krakowski play themselves when they guest on the show. But pretty much everyone else is playing a character who is an expert in some field. Guests include Rachel Dratch, Chris Elliott and Paul Giamatti and more of “the kind of actors who look you in your eyes when you’re performing,” Sedaris said. “I’m not used to that.”
Sedaris also plays characters on the show, including “a hobo,” an “international wine lady,” and Patty, who is “every southern woman crammed into one lady.”
Each episode will have a theme. Themes include grieving, poverty, love making, cooking for one, fish, gift giving, wood, and a holiday special.
Actress, author, and comedian Sedaris is the co-creator, with Colbert and Paul Dinello, of the cult classic comedy series Strangers with Candy, and also half of the Obie-winning Talent Family playwright team with her brother, David Sedaris. She has written two best-selling books, I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence and Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People.
