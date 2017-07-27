TruTV has described the series as Sedaris using her “imaginative characters and unique point of view to create a rich world that showcases her diverse – but necessary – homemaking skills, from Frenching beans, to gutting a trout, to crocheting miniature sweaters, to entertaining businessmen.”

Sedaris told TV critics at TCA she loves all things home-ec related, but specializes in making potholders and “ideas. ”

She hates joke cookbooks, but can’t seem to bake a potato on the show, getting it right on the third try. She likes Martha Stewart, but does not relate to her, being more of the Dina Shore school of made-for-TV hominess.

“Everything looks perfect,” she says of Stewart’s shows. “Martha seemed too new…but hats off to her.”

Her set is filled with “truckloads of my own stuff “ and includes a hutch for her pet rabbit, about whom she will talk a lot though it will not appear in the first batch of 10 episodes because “we did not have rabbit money in the budget. ” She comes from a small town in North Carolina, but is afraid of glass back doors and the woods since moving to Chicago and then NYC.