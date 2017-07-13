The Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty will make its theatrical debut on June 29 next year, STXfilms announced today.

STXfilms acquired the Voltage-financed title out of the Cannes Film Festival for an estimated $15M, one of the fest’s biggest deals. Pic marks the directorial debut of scribes Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. Since the deal was announced Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski and Rafe Spall have joined the cast.

Schumer plays an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

I Feel Pretty will compete against Sony’s Barbie on June 29, a project which Schumer was once in talks on, and the Warner Bros/New Line Jeremy Renner-Tracy Morgan comedy Tag.