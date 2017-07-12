Amy Landecker has been cast in A Kid Like Jake, the indie drama that stars Jim Parsons and Claire Danes and is based on Daniel Pearle’s Lincoln Center play. Landecker joins Octavia Spencer, Priyanka Chopra and Ann Dowd in the film adapted by Pearle and directed by Silas Howard. Filming is now underway in New York.

The story is set on the eve of the admissions cycle for New York City kindergartens, and Alex (Danes) and Greg Wheeler (Parsons) have high hopes for their son Jake, a bright and precocious 4-year-old who happens to prefer Cinderella to GI Joe. As Alex and Greg navigate their roles as parents, a rift grows between them, one that forces them to confront their own concerns about what’s best for Jake, and each other. Landecker will play Sandra, a patient in Greg’s therapy practice.

Parsons, Todd Spiewak and Eric Norsoph are producing for That’s Wonderful Productions alongside Paul Bernon for Burn Later and Rachel Song for XS Media. Burn Later’s Sam Slater, David Bernon and Jackie Bernon are executive producers with Jenette Kahn and Adam Richman for Double Nickel Entertainment; Hilary Davis, Stephen Kelliher and Patrick Howson for Bankside Films; and Phil Hunt and Compton Ross for Head Gear Films. CAA arranged financing for the film and is repping domestic sales, with Bankside handling foreign.

Landecker, on screen now in the Sundance pic Beatriz At Dinner and on Amazon’s Transparent, is repped by ICM Partners.