NBC entirely dominated Tuesday night with reality competition series while its broadcast competition conceded the nght, airing repeats. The network’s 2.2 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demographic group, and 10.64 million viewers overall., more than quadrupled any of its Big 4 broadcast competitors in the demo.

Towering over the night, NBC’s America’s Got Talent – basking in its most watched edition of its 12-season history – clocked a 2.4 demo and 12M viewers from 8-10 PM. The competish show grew each of its four half hours in both metrics and continues as the summer’s top seeded Big 4 show this summer on both counts.

NBC’s newer entry in the competition reality genre, World of Dance, controlled 10-11 PM ratings, clocking a 1.6 in 18-49, and 7.1M viewers, more than tripling broadcast competitors in the demo