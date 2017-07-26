With DJ Khaled joining in on the action, America’s Got Talent (2.6/11) last night was all about cutting to the essentials as the competition was in culling mode. On a Tuesday full of encores as competition, the Simon Cowell-led NBC series was up from its July 18 show.

Hitting a time-slot high in the key demo, AGT was up 8% from last week’s fast-affiliate result and up a tenth from the final numbers. In total viewers, the 8-10 PM AGT snagged a season-high audience of 12.88 million. Obviously, AGT was both the highest-rated and most-watched show of the night.

Along with a World of Dance (1.7/7) that was up a tenth, NBC easily won the night with a 2.3/10 rating and 10.99 million sets of eyeballs. That’s up a tenth from its July 18 result in the demo and 3% in viewership over last week — which was also a pretty-encore heavy night on primetime.

The only other original on the Big 4’s primetime last night was Somewhere Between (0.4/2) at 10 PM. Topped by World of Dance and a NCIS: New Orleans (0.6/3) repeat in the time slot, the new ABC drama starring Paula Patton was down a tenth from its series premiere of July 24.