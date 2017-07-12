NBC and Fox shared Tuesday’s primetime demo ratings win, with a 2.2 rating apiece. But NBC led Fox by nearly 2 million total viewers, with reality competition series – most notably America’s Got Talent (12.3 million viewers, 2.2 demo rating) from 8-10 PM.

Fox, meanwhile, broadcast the MLB All-Star Game in that block. Based on early national data it clocked 8.6 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating. Those stats are subject to change, given the live nature of sports coverage. Last year’s initial 2.2 rating and 8.7M total viewers had been a lowest-ever for the franchise.

In very early metered market stats, All-Star Game improved 2% over ’16, which would be the first year-to-year MM gain in five years.

Talent’s total viewer performance was its best in six years opposite the game, which is not entirely surprising given the baseball franchise continues to lag by double digits compared to as recently as 2015.

At 10 PM, NBC’s World of Dance logged a 1.7 demo rating and 7.2M viewers.

ABC, CBS and CW played backup roles in Tuesday’s ratings drama, airing all-repeat lineups.