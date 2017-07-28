The new American Horror Story poster has debuted for the series’ seventh season, titled American Horror Story: Cult.

The poster depicts a pale, downcast woman with the top half of her head removed, a la Dr. Lecter’s infamous dinner with Ray Liotta in Hannibal. Instead of a brain, she possesses a bee hive oozing honey. The posters are annually one of the top merchandise items available from the Emmy-winning series at retail.

FX has set a Tuesday, September 5 date for the series return. The upcoming season’s cast includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Porter.

The unveiling of this year’s series title came during a hyped event at the San Diego waterfront, where a series of images of unsettling and sinister-looking clowns set against a red, white and blue palette were projected onto a mist of water. They marched and moved in eerie unison as the distorted and disturbing AHS soundtrack played. The video eventually referred fans to a website where a similar video played. As the presentation played on a loop, performers dressed as the clowns walked among the fans, asking them to “Join us” while giving them pins with AHS7 stamped on them.

Check out the new poster, below this latest promo: