After collecting children in an abandoned school bus in American Horror Story: Freak Show three years ago, the deformed serial killer clown Twisty is returning for Season 7 of the FX series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Murphy posted the news today on Instagram about Twisty’s return exclaiming, “He’s baaaaaack.”

John Carroll Lynch portrayed the tortured Twisty, whose horrors became the inspiration for Dandy’s (Finn Wittrock) twisted madness.

It’s not clear how Twisty’s terrorism will be folded into AHS Season 7, which is to take its cue from last November’s U.S. presidential election. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Howard are part of the upcoming season which is in production.