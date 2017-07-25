Epix has ordered a four-episode second season of its award-winning documentary series America Divided for premiere in 2018. The network announced the renewal during the show’s session Tuesday at TCA.

Season 1 of America Divided tacked critical societal issues from the criminal justice system and education, to housing and heroin, to threats facing American democracy itself. Season 2 will again go cross-country to investigate the forces driving us apart and introduce viewers to ordinary people engaged in extraordinary efforts to overcome our country’s racial, class, gender, religious and partisan divides. Norman Lear and Jesse Williams return as executive producers and correspondents.

Divided Films and RadicalMedia will return to produce Season 2. Series creators Solly Granatstein, Lucian Read and Richard Rowley will return for Divided Films, as will Jon Kamen and Justin Wilkes for RadicalMedia. Along with Lear, Brent Miller of Act III Productions will return as an executive producer.