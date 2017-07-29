A year-round documentary series spotlighting two pop culture genres, horror and rap music, has been slated for 2018 by AMC. Called AMC Visionaries, the segments feature film director Eli Roth (Cabin Fever, Hostel) as EVP of the horror series, while Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots join Alex Gibney (Going Clear) as EVPs for the rap segments.

Rex/Shutterstock

The hour-long series segments, each with six parts, was announced from the Television Critics Association press tour. The segments will be called Eli Roth’s History of Horror (its working title) and Rap Yearbook. Roth’s segments will be produced through Asylum Entertainment and Marwar Junction Productions. Rap Yearbook” will be produced by Jigsaw Productions, in association with Passyunk Productions and Philly Films.

The segments aim to tell the untold stories and histories of the pop culture genres from the creators’ points of view. The two new segments join the previously announced Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics by The Walking Dead creator, and James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction, curated by the film director.

“‘AMC Visionaries’ is all about going deep into areas of fan passion,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. He added: “We’re all in and excited for these leaders to share their vision.”

The Rap Yearbook segments are based on Shea Serrano’s book, The Rap Yearbook. Each episode will be centered on one key song, spotlighting a guest AMC and core contributors.

Roth said his segments will showcase old and new horror masters. “This show will serve as a record for future generations – fans and alike – to enjoy,” he said.

AMC also has AMC Visionaries projects on video games, Internet pioneers, and martial arts on its slate.