AMC Entertainment this morning challenged what it called “speculative media reports that contained some erroneous information” suggesting that the No. 1 exhibition chain could no longer count on financial support from its owner — China’s Dalian Wanda Group.

A Wall Street Journal story yesterday said that Chinese financial regulators ordered the country’s biggest banks to stop making loans to billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda to finance foreign entertainment acquisitions.

That, plus weaker than expected weekend box office results, contributed to a near 10% drop in AMC’s stock price yesterday. Shares are up 3.3% this morning, following the company statement.

“AMC is an American company run from its Leawood, Kansas, headquarters by our management teams located in the U.S. and Europe,” AMC CEO Adam Aron says. “Our shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and our shareholder roster includes some of the biggest U.S.-based institutional investors, as well as Dalian Wanda, which owns a majority of our shares.”

Wanda “does not actively participate in the day-to-day running of AMC beyond the Board of Directors service of three Wanda executives side-by-side with six American directors on the AMC board,” he adds.

The company statement notes that Wanda “has never been a source of acquisition funding for AMC.” That includes deals for Starplex Cinemas, Odeon & UCI Cinemas, Carmike Cinemas, and Nordic Cinema Group Holding. all made since 2012 when Wanda bought AMC.

What’s more, it adds, AMC “has never received committed financing from any bank headquartered in mainland China for any purpose, including for acquisitions.” Its deals were funded by “a syndicate of U.S.-based banks with AMC as the borrower without financial guarantees or credit enhancements from Wanda. The fourth acquisition was funded by AMC’s available cash on hand.”

And intercompany transactions between AMC and Wanda are “de minimis.” Wanda reimbursements for general administrative and other expenses came to $461,000 in 2016, $738,000 in 2015, and $1,423,000 in 2014 — and “are expected to be less than $600,000” this year.

RBC Capital Markets’ Leo Kulp says that he hasn’t “seen indications that Wanda is facing a liquidity crunch that would require the sale of AMC shares.” At current stock prices, Wanda would probably only see $1.5 billion before taxes if it sold its stake “which is very small in comparison to Wanda’s over $115 billion in assets.”

That’s why he’s maintaining his “outperform” rating on the company, although “there could be continued near-term volatility” due to “a weaker box office and the Wanda situation taking time to play out.

The report about the Chinese government’s order to banks seemed to explain, at least in part, Wanda’s surprise decision this month to sell 76 hotels and 91% of 13 tourism projects to developer Sunac China for $9.3 billion. It’s believed to be the Middle Kingdom’s second-largest property deal ever.