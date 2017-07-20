David Cronenberg’s novel Consumed is getting drama series treatment at AMC. Fear The Walking Dead showrunner Dave Erickson has teamed with Lucifer executive producer Sheri Elwood to develop the novel as an hourlong drama series for AMC, where Erickson is under an overall deal.

Courtesy Sheri Elwood

Erickson and Elwood will pen the adaptation and showrun. Consumed is described as a mind-bending psychological thriller that follows two journalists who set out to solve the cannibalistic murder of a controversial Parisian philosopher. The book was published in 2014 by Charles Scribner’s Sons. Erickson and Elwood will executive produce with Cronenberg, who also may direct. Cronenberg’s longtime collaborator Robert Lantos of Serendipity Point, which produced Cronenberg’s Eastern Promises, will also executive produce.

The project falls under Erickson’s new multi-year overall deal with AMC he signed in March. He announced at that time that he’ll be stepping down as showrunner at the end of the current third season of Fear The Walking Dead to focus on developing new shows for AMC but will remain as EP on the series. He is now in San Diego for FTWD’s panel tomorrow.

Erickson worked closely with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to developFear the Walking Dead as a companion series to TWD, His previous credits include Marco Polo, Sons of Anarchy and Canterbury’s Law.

Multi-hyphenate Cronenberg’s credits include Maps To The Stars (director), Cosmopolis (director, writer), and A Dangerous Method (director). His 1996 film Crash won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Elwood is repped by CAA and manager Robyn Meisinger. Erickson is repped by CAA and attorney Gregg Gellman. Cronenberg is repped by ICM Partners.