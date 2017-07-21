Amazon has taken U.S. rights to revenge thriller Tin Star, written and created by Rowan Joffe and starring Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks.

The 10×60 series, which is produced by Kudos for Sky Atlantic, is a tale of the corruption of innocence and of murder, grief and all-consuming revenge. It tells the story of Jim Worth, a former British detective now small town police chief who brings his family to the tiny and tranquil town of Little Big Bear for a better life. Genevieve O’Reilly, Abigail Lawrie, Oliver Coopersmith, Christopher Heyerdahl, Stephen Walters, Ian Puleston-Davies, Roark Critchlow, Sarah Podemski, Ryan Kennedy and Kevin Hanchard all have roles in the series.

Joffe, whose screenwriting credits include 28 Weeks Later and The American, writes and directs. It was commissioned for Sky by Head of Drama Anne Mensah, Commissioning Editor Cameron Roach and Director of Sky Atlantic Zai Bennett. Tin Star is exec produced by Alison Jackson (Hunted) and Kudos CEO Diederick Santer (Grantchester) and produced by Jonathan Curling (The Secret) for Kudos.

Endemol Shine International and Sky Vision jointly handle international distribution. The series will debut on Sky Atlantic and Amazon Prime Video in the UK and U.S. respectively later this year.