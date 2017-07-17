Orange Is the New Black‘s Alysia Reiner, Christina Hendricks, and Anna Camp have signed on to topline motherhood dark comedy Egg, directed by Marianna Palka from indie production company Over. Easy. LLC. Also starring David Alan Basche and Gbenga Akinnagbe, the pic centers on conceptual artist Tina (Reiner), when she introduces her eight-month pregnant art school rival (Hendricks) to her non-traditional surrogate Kiki (Camp), the truth outs and the patriarchy fights to hang on. The film was written by Risa Mickenberg, author of Taxi Driver Wisdom, and will go before cameras in New York later this summer. Reiner, Basche, and Michele Ganeless are producing. Reiner produced and starred in the film Equity, which premiered at Sundance last year and was picked up Sony Pictures Classics. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Affirmative Entertainment. Hendricks, perhaps best known for Mad Men, stars in the upcoming Netflix film Candy Jar. She’s repped by ICM Partners and LINK Entertainment. Camp, repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, is set for Universal’s forthcoming Pitch Perfect 3.

Michael Capozzi

Jim Klock has joined the Chris Kenneally’s coming-of-age road comedy Green Dolphin, executive produced by Keanu Reeves and Clay Pecorin. The pic, starring Justine Skye, Tyler Dean Flores and Seann William Scott, follows 15-year-old Robinson and 20-year-old Keesha as they venture cross-country in an attempt to escape the grasp of abusive foster parent and drug-dealer Martin. Russell Geyser from RainMaker Films is producing along with Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, and Honto88’s Shruti Ganguly. Production begins this month in New York.Klock, whose credits include Deepwater Horizon and The Stanford Prison Experiment with Billy Crudup, directs and stars in horror-comedy film 6:66 P.M. He’s repped by Clear Talent Group and Hummel Entertainment.