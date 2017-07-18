“My father always told me survival is never certain. And when there are no more leaders to follow, you must become one.” Here’s the first trailer for Alpha, director Albert Hughes’ tale of survival and unexpected kinship set 20,000 years ago. Kodi Smit-McPhee, who starred in Gallipoli and plays Nightcrawler in the X-Men world, is a young man thought dead by his clan after a hunt who embarks on a desperate journey and finds a unlikely ally in a fierce but injured and abandoned wolf.

Sony

The wordless trailer traces a voyage etched with danger at every turn — terrifying predators, icy wilderness, a semi-frozen river. Through it all, it becomes the ultimate boy-and-his-dog tale and, judging by the tagline — “Witness the origin of the relationship that changed our world forever” — apparently the first. Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson also stars in the film penned by Daniele Sebastian Wiedenhaupt based on a story by Hughes, who produces with Andrew Rona.

Formerly titled The Solutrean, Alpha is the first film hatched by Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8. Sony Pictures opens the Ice Age action-adventure tale March 2.

As for that original title, Deadline’s Michael Cieply wrote in May, “It’s worth pausing to ponder the historical, or rather pre-historical, context of a film that promises to combine the chilly solitude of The Revenant with the mysterious antiquity of Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams and a proposed title as challenging as any since Comancheria (which CBS Films ultimately ditched in favor of Hell or High Water, fearing, as one insider put it, that the original sounded like “something you might catch”).

Check out the trailer above, and tell us what you think.