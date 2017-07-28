HBO has picked up Russell Simmons’ All Def Comedy stand-up series for a six-episode season that will kick of in December, the network said today. The order comes after HBO aired an All Def Comedy one-off special in November, part of Simmons’ overall first-look deal with the premium cabler.

The shows will be taped October 10-11 at the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Tony Rock. Like Simmons and HBO’s original Def Comedy Jam, the series will feature stand-up performances spotlighting up-and-coming comics discovered at All Def Digital’s live weekly comedy showcase and online video platform.

All Def Comedy will also be available on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals. Simmons and Stan Lathan are producing with Chris Conti and Jeru Tillman. Lathan is directing.

“I have witnessed first-hand how the most cutting-edge, seemingly alternative comics become the driving forces in mainstream comedy,” Simmons said. “I’m thankful to HBO for allowing me to give these new voices access to mainstream audiences everywhere.”

Earlier this month, Simmons revealed he was looking to restart his Def Poetry Jam franchise with HBO as All Def Poetry, and was talking with Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper to host the potential series.