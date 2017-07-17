Alec Baldwin will play Col. Nathan Jessep — the role made famous by Jack Nicholson — in NBC’s live production of A Few Good Men,” from Aaron Sorkin.

“Alec Baldwin is the gift that keeps on giving at NBC, and we’re excited to have him starring in Aaron Sorkin’s towering work as we expand our live theater imprint beyond musicals,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC Entertainment. “No stranger to live television, Alec is the most multi-faceted actor in the world and his range is incomparable. He will put his own inimitable stamp on the role of Col. Jessep in a play that is still as surprising and relevant as ever, from one of the most gifted writers working today.”