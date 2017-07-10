EXCLUSIVE: Ajiona Alexus, who co-stars in the Netflix YA series 13 Reasons Why, has been cast opposite star Gabrielle Union in the thriller Breaking In, from Will Packer Productions and Practical Pictures. James McTeigue (V For Vendetta) is directing the pic from a script by Ryan Engle, based on a pitch from Jaime Primak Sullivan.

It follows Shaun (Union) who, after the sudden death of her father, takes her two kids to her father’s Malibu mansion to settle his estate. At the mansion are four villains intent on finding the deceased’s safe and making off with its contents. Alexus will play Jasmine, Shaun’s stubborn and smart oldest child.

Union is producing the project with Packer, James Lopez, Craig Perry and Sheila Taylor, with filming slated to begin this month.

Alexus, who plays the younger version of Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie on Fox’s Empire, will next appear, along with Henson, in Tyler Perry’s She’s Living My Life. She’s with Greene & Associates, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Earn B. Management.