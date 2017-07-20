Robert Sharenow continues to expand his A+E Networks portfolio. Sharenow, most recently EVP and General Manager, A&E and Lifetime, is adding oversight of History with a new post as President of Programming. Additionally, former MTV head of development Eli Lehrer has been brought in as EVP Programming at History.

In his new role, Sharenow will be responsible for overseeing all content for A&E, Lifetime, History and the entire A+E Networks channel portfolio. The executive restructuring done by Nancy Dubuc, President and CEO, A+E Networks, follows the recent exit of History president Jana Bennett.

Sharenow will largely take over her responsibilities, working closely with Paul Buccieri, who oversees the business and commercial side of the A+E portfolio, as the two run the creative and business operations, respectively, of the A+E networks. Lehrer will oversee the development, creation and execution of scripted and unscripted programming for History.

The setup is similar at all three networks overseen by Sharenow, with an EVP head of programming at each individual network,: Liz Gateley (Lifetime), Elaine Frontain Bryant (A&E) and Lehrer (History).

Ad part of the executive changes at A+E Networks, Paul Cabana has been named EVP, Biography and History Digital, overseeing the content strategy of both brands; and Thomas Moody has been promoted to EVP, Program Strategy and Acquisitions, A+E Networks.

Reporting to Sharenow will be Bryant, EVP, Programming at A&E; Gateley, EVP, Lifetime along with Lehrer and Moody.

“Streamlining our portfolio’s creative structure under Rob combined with Paul’s business leadership will allow us to accelerate our creative decisions, deal making and strategies,” said Dubuc. “Together with Elaine, Liz, Tom and now Eli returning home to A+E Networks, Rob’s programming team has a wealth of experience and some of television’s biggest hits in cable under their belts. I look forward to seeing their passion and creativity lead our networks to continued success.”

Sharenow was named EVP of Programming at Lifetime in 2011 and was elevated to EVP and General Manager of the network in 2013. Two years later, in 2015, Sharenow added A&E to his oversight, assuming a new lore as EVP and General Manager, A&E and Lifetime.