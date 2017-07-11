Donald Trump Jr.’s “constantly evolving stories” about his meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer in hopes of receiving dirt on Hillary Clinton demonstrates “we cannot rely on any public representations that are made by the [Trump] family about their contacts with the Russians,” Rep. Adam Schiff said Tuesday afternoon.

“We have now seen a very demonstrable pattern of obfuscation and dissembling about these meetings,” Schiff, the top Dem on the House Intelligence Committee, said in one of those hastily called bottom-of-the-stairs pressers for which he has become known to cable news viewers.

“We see again a kind of a shifting defense from the Trump administration,” he said of the past several days since the New York Times first broke word of the Trump Tower meeting also attended by President Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chair Paul Manafort.

“In the summer of last year, Russians were in possession of information they believed would be damaging to Secretary Clinton and helpful to the Trump campaign. Some of the information they stole from computers at the DNC and elsewhere,” Schiff told a gaggle of reporters.

“In June, we now know, through intermediaries, the Russian government sought to approach the Trump campaign, to see if they would be interested in damaging information about Hillary Clinton. In late July, the president, quite out in the open – then-candidate Trump – urged the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails, and said they would be richly rewarded,” Schiff reminded.

The revelations of the past few days are “obviously very significant, deeply disturbing new public information about direct contacts between the Russian government and its intermediaries, and the very center of the Trump family campaign and organization,” Schiff said.

“Obviously we need to get to the bottom of exactly what happened.”