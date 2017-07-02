With progress being made at the bargaining table, negotiations for a new SAG-AFTRA film and TV contract recessed and will resume on Sunday. The union’s old contract expired Friday night at midnight, but is being extended on a day-to-day basis to allow the negotiators a chance to reach an agreement.

If the talks fail, union leaders say they’ll ask their members for strike authorization. A strike, if it comes to that, won’t take place for several weeks. The guild has scheduled membership informational meetings through July 9, and it could take several more weeks after that to complete a strike authorization vote.

Informal talks for the new pact began on May 15, but formal negotiations didn’t begin until May 31, which only gave negotiators a month to reach an agreement.

Actors haven’t struck the film and TV industry since 1980, although the union is currently engaged in a 255-day strike against selected videogame companies – the longest strike in SAG history.