For the third night in a row, SAG-AFTRA and producers have agreed to extend their talks for a new film and TV contract by a day. The sides will convene again on Monday at the AMPTP headquarters in Encino.

Progress was reported last night as the actors and management’s Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke for the night. The union’s old contract expired Friday night at midnight PT, but is being extended on a day-to-day basis to allow the negotiators a chance to reach an agreement.

If the talks fail, union leaders say they’ll ask their members for strike authorization. A strike, if it comes to that, won’t take place for several weeks. The guild has scheduled membership informational meetings through July 9, and it could take several more weeks after that to complete a strike authorization vote.

Informal talks for the new pact began on May 15, but formal negotiations didn’t begin until May 31, which only gave negotiators a month to reach an agreement.

Actors haven’t struck the film and TV industry since 1980, although the union is currently engaged in a 255-day strike against selected videogame companies – the longest strike in SAG history.