“Conrad Harlow is found guilty of the murder of Special Agent Emily Byrne.” Except, Emily is alive. And so begins the first trailer for Absentia, a 10-episode straight-to-series crime thriller for Sony Pictures Television Networks’ AXN.

Written/executive produced by Matt Cirulnick, based on a pilot script originally written by Gaia Violo, Absentia centers on an FBI agent (Stana Katic) who, while hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, disappears without a trace and is declared dead. Six years later, she is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband (Patrick Heusinger) has remarried and her son is being raised by another woman, she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.

Absentia is produced by Tel Aviv-based Masha Productions. Oded Ruskin, known for the hit Israeli series False Flag, directs all 10 episodes. Ruskin also produces with Masha TV’s Maria Feldman and Julie Glucksman.

Absentia is slated to premiere on select AXN channels later this year. A trailer with subtitles is above, and without subtitles below.