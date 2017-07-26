Abrams Artists Agency is expanding its talent division, hiring Todd Eisner as Senior Agent in the firm’s Los Angeles Talent department, and Matt Gogal as a Talent Agent. Having joined Abrams in the past few weeks, both will report to SVP and Head of Theatrical in Los Angeles, Marni Rosenzweig.

In addition, Katie Gamelli has been promoted to Theatrical Literary Agent in New York, effective immediately. She is reporting to Sarah Douglas and Charles Kopelman.

Eisner joins Abrams after five years at Innovative Artists where he represented such clients as Coby Bell (The Game, Third Watch), Greg Germann (Ally McBeal, Ned & Stacey), Katie Leclerc (Switched at Birth), Jessica Lu (Reverie, Awkward) Tony Plana (Ugly Betty, Madam Secretary), Burt Reynolds (Dog Years, In Sanity, Florida), Marla Sokoloff (The Practice, Fuller House) Riley Voelkel (Originals, Newsroom). Most of his long-time clients are expected to follow him to Abrams. Eisner previously was at APA.

Gogal moves to Abrams from Talent House LA, where he most recently served as the company’s president. Clients joining him at Abrams include, Ian Verdun (Siren, Lucifer), Jason Dirden (Greenleaf, Elementary), and Markice Moore (Paynes, Snowfall) .

Gamelli joined Abrams four years ago, starting as an assistant. Over the next few years she began building a roster of clients including playwright Daniel Alexander Jones (Black Light); activist and Artistic Director of the Musical Theatre Factory, Shakina Naysack; Whiting Award winner Clarence Coo and Lincoln Center award winner and songwriter Grace McLean. In addition, Gamelli is an advocate for new play and musical development and serves on numerous theater boards and is a reader for various theater awards and festivals in and around New York.

“The Agency’s growth on both coasts has been outstanding, and the addition of Todd and Matt to our talent team in Los Angeles and Katie’s promotion in New York will only continue our ability to serve our clients well,” said Harry Abrams. Chairman of Abrams Artists Agency.