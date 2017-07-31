ABC has named Rebecca Daugherty as the new head of marketing. She succeeds former longtime head of marketing Marla Provencio, who exited in February after 35 years with the company.

In her new role, Daugherty will be responsible for overseeing all marketing activities for ABC’s primetime, daytime and late-night lineups, while establishing the tone and brand for the network. Her duties include oversight and strategic planning, creative development and implementation of all on-air and off-air marketing, advertising and promotional campaigns for all ABC Entertainment programming, including scripted and reality series, alternative, movies and specials.

Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios also announced that Daugherty will oversee ABC Studios’ marketing efforts domestically and internationally for shows on ABC and other third party platforms including CBS, Freeform, Showtime, Netflix, Hulu and more.

Daugherty’s executive team will include Erin Weir, who has been promoted to senior vice president, Marketing Strategy, ABC Entertainment. In this position, she will oversee the teams responsible for off-air and on-air marketing strategy, digital and social strategy for ABC’s primetime, daytime and late-night programming.

Jill Gershman will fill a newly created role as senior vice president, Marketing Creative, ABC Entertainment. In this position, she will oversee the teams responsible for all on-air and off-air creative marketing for ABC’s primetime, daytime and late-night programming. She will manage the ABC brand and deliver innovative concepts, campaigns and content across multiple platforms and business units, including on-air, digital, print, radio and social media.

Rounding out the senior marketing team, Steven Bushong continues in his role as senior vice president, Marketing Operations, and Gary Shanas as vice president, Media Strategy & Planning.

“As a leader in an industry filled with creative superstars, Becky has been at the center of many of ABC’s most successful and memorable marketing campaigns,” said Channing Dungey, president ABC Entertainment. “She’s a gifted innovator whose keen ability to showcase our programs and talent across multiple platforms is especially assuring as we lead the charge into an exciting new season ahead.”

“I’m equally thrilled to promote Erin and Jill – two of our brightest marketing minds – to positions where they’ll be able to have an even greater impact on our future success,” Dungey continued. “Bolstering Becky’s efforts by focusing on strategy, creative and operations, they complete an awesome trifecta of marketing leaders.”

Regarding Daugherty’s oversight of studio marketing, Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios, said: “Becky’s expertise in all facets of marketing that are key to domestic and international sales make her the ideal partner for us. As a leader and collaborator who knows our studio voice, there’s no one better suited for this vital position.

Daugherty was previously vice president, Dramas, Movies and Specials within the creative arena of ABC Entertainment Marketing. In this role, she led creative teams in the development and execution of major primetime marketing campaigns across all platforms for The ABC Television Network, as well as ABC Studios, shows globally. She played an integral role in the launch and sustaining of campaigns for many successful series, including Scandal, Revenge, Once Upon a Time, How to Get Away with Murder, Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Quantico, Designated Survivor and Desperate Housewives. She also oversaw campaigns for network specials, including The Oscars, The American Music Awards, The CMA Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and The Billboard Music Awards. Daugherty and her team were responsible for the creation and execution of TGIT, one of network TV’s most successful brand campaigns, currently with over a billion Facebook impressions. She has won numerous Promax Gold Awards.

Prior to ABC, Daugherty worked at The Fox Television Network and numerous independent television stations in the areas of production, promotion and programming. She has directed live television programs and produced local news magazine features.

Weir was previously vice president, Marketing Strategy, ABC Entertainment Group, where she had oversight of daytime, primetime and late-night marketing strategy.

Jill Gershman was previously vice president, Entertainment Marketing, Comedy & Alternative Series, ABC Entertainment Group, since 2007.