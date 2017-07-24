ABC has set fall premiere dates for the 2017-18 season, plus a new title for new fall drama The Gospel Of Kevin, which will be known as Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

Like its counterparts, the network is debuting the bulk of its fall lineup during premiere week September 25, with veteran Dancing With The Stars as usual debuting a week early with its 25th season.

ABC’s premiere week will get things going with the series debut of new drama The Good Doctor (September 25) from House creator David Shore and starring Freddie Highmore as a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome.

The slightly tweaked ABC Wednesday lineup will make its premiere on September 27. Back are are The Goldbergs at 8 PM, followed by Speechless, Modern Family, with Designated Survivor again as the 10 PM anchor. The night’s new addition is sophomore comedy American Housewife, moving from its previous Tuesday slot to follow Modern Family at 9:30 PM.

As usual, the Shondaland’s TGIT block will start with a two-hour season premiere for stalwart Grey’s Anatomy, followed by How To Get Away With Murder on Sept. 28, with Scandal joining the lineup the following week.

As previously announced, the new Marvel’s Inhumans drama series premieres Friday September 29 with a two-hour series premiere and the revamped Once Upon a Time will start its new season October 6.

ABC is holding back its Tuesday lineup a week, until October 3. Black-ish Season 4 premieres at 9 PM. It will be followed by the series premiere of new comedy The Mayor at 9:30 PM. Kicking off the Tuesday comedy block are The Middle at 8 PM followed by Fresh Off the Boat. New series Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, starring Jason Ritter, will take over the 10 PM slot.

Here is a full rundown of ABC’s fall premiere dates:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8-10 PM — “Dancing with the Stars” (Season 25 premiere)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

10-11 PM — “The Good Doctor” (Series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8-8:30 PM — “The Goldbergs” (Season 5 premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM — “Speechless” (Season 2 premiere)

9-9:30 PM — “Modern Family” (Season 9 premiere)

9:30-10 PM — “American Housewife” (Season 2 premiere; new day and time)

10-11 PM — “Designated Survivor” (Season 2 premiere)

THURSDAY, September 28

8-10 PM — “Grey’s Anatomy” (two-hour Season 14 premiere)

10-11 PM — “How to Get Away with Murder” (Season 4 premiere)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

9-10 PM “Marvel’s Inhumans” (two-hour series premiere)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

7-8 PM — “The Toy Box” (Season 2 premiere; new day and time)

8-10 PM — “Shark Tank” (two-hour Season 9 premiere; new day and time)

10-11 PM — “Ten Days in the Valley” (Series premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

8-8:30 PM — “The Middle” (Season 9 premiere)

8:30-9 PM — “Fresh Off the Boat” (Season 4 premiere; new time)

9-9:30 PM — “black-ish” (Season 4 premiere; new day and time)

9:30-10 PM — “The Mayor” (Series premiere)

10-11 PM “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (formerly “The Gospel of Kevin”) (Series premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

9-10 PM — “Scandal” (Season 7 premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

8-9 PM — “Once Upon a Time” (Season 7 premiere; new day and time)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth” (Season 3 premiere; new day and time)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Season 28 premiere)