Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has surrendered herself to the FCI Victorville facility in Victorville, CA, beginning a 366-day prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

“Today is going to be a tough day,” Miller tweeted earlier today, before suggesting that “important facts were omitted” from her case. An Instagram link in the tweet went to a dead page.

Media reports had Miller (shown above at a 2017 court hearing) arriving at the facility just after noon, a couple hours prior to her 2 PM deadline. Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Lifetime cameras accompanied Miller to the check-in point, apparently with the intention of using the footage for an upcoming Lifetime special with the 50-year-old reality star.

Here’s Miller’s tweet from today: